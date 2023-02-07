Ambassador: Issue of a state chairing NAM becoming a permanent member of UN Security Council is good proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of a state chairing the Non-Aligned Movement becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council on a rotating basis as part of the reforms to be carried out in the UN is a very interesting and good proposal, said newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Congo to the Republic of Azerbaijan David Maduka as he presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

According David Maduka, Azerbaijan is actively working as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and Congo gladly supports Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of this organization.

The ambassador said he would often visit Azerbaijan as a non-resident ambassador accredited to the country and spare no effort to contribute to the development of the bilateral relations, including economic and trade ones.

