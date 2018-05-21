Ambassador: Mexico to intensify trade relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico intends to increase the number of trade delegations to Azerbaijan, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini said at the press conference in Baku May 21.

Labardini added that these delegations can include producers of alcoholic beverages, namely, tequila, mezcal, salsa sauce, and canned food.

"The trade delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan in July and October 2018, as well as in June 2019," the ambassador said, according to AzVision.

The diplomat stressed that the trade delegation, which arrived in Azerbaijan at the end of April 2018, returned home with nine concluded contracts. The delegation consisted of five tequila producers.

The first trade delegation arrived in Azerbaijan from Mexico in 2017.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Mexico exceeded $5.8 million in January-April 2018.

Almost the entire volume of trade turnover accounted for imports of Mexican products to Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the countries increased by 41 percent for the year.

News.Az

