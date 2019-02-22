Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Morocco made speech at the Symposium in Casablanca

The 25th edition of Casablanca International Book and Publishing Fair has been held in Morocco.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Morocco, Mr. Oktay Gurbanov talked about the great poets of Azerbaijan during the Symposium on theme "Azerbaijani literature and its impact on the world literature", held on sidelines of the 25th edition of Casablanca International Book and Publishing Fair.

Well-known poets of Azerbaijan, Mr.Ajdar Ol and Pasha Galbinur also made speeches at the Symposium, according to the Twitter page of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Morocco.

