Yandex metrika counter

Ambassador on US commitment to Karabakh settlement within OSCE MG format

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Ambassador on US commitment to Karabakh settlement within OSCE MG format

The new US administration remains committed to participating in the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in OSCE Minsk Group format.

According to Armenian media, the statement came from US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills at a meeting with Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan.

During the meeting, the US Ambassador also discussed the issue of combating corruption in Armenia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      