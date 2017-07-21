Ambassador on US commitment to Karabakh settlement within OSCE MG format
The new US administration remains committed to participating in the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in OSCE Minsk Group format.
According to Armenian media, the statement came from US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills at a meeting with Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan.
During the meeting, the US Ambassador also discussed the issue of combating corruption in Armenia.
