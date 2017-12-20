Ambassador Rashad Aslanov presents his credentials to President of Uruguay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uruguay Rashad Aslanov headquartered in Buenos Aires has presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Uruguay Tabare Vasquez.

Ambassador Aslanov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Uruguayan President during the presentation of the credentials.

President Vasquez, in his turn, also asked to convey his greetings and best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Vasquez wished Ambassador Aslanov success in his diplomatic career.

News.Az

News.Az