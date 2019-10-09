Yandex metrika counter

Ambassador: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations cover wide range of spheres

"Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan have expanded in all areas," Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said, APA reports.

The Diplomat noted that relations between the two countries cover a wide range of areas.

“We have connections in all fields, from defense to economics to education, from politics to education. There is great potential for the development of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan," Mr. Ambassador emphasized. 

