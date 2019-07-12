Ambassador: Tusk's visit shows significant progress in EU-Azerbaijan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the President of the European Council to Azerbaijan has shown significant progress in relations with the EU, Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, said at a press conference held on July 12, Trend reports.

"This was the last regional visit of the President of the European Council Donald Tusk. This visit showed significant progress in relations between the countries since 2015, when he paid a visit to Azerbaijan. Tusk expressed support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan," Jankauskas said.

The Head of the EU delegation noted that the EU and Azerbaijan are at the last stage of negotiations on the signing of a partnership agreement.

“There was a lot of progress in the negotiations on the new aviation agreement. We started new dialogues on transport and security last year. We signed a very important document on partnership priorities. Implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project is going well. The EU remains the largest trading partner and investor in Azerbaijan. This year the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum gathered a record number of participants. We have projects with almost all institutions in Azerbaijan in almost all social and economic spheres,” Jankauskas noted.

News.Az

