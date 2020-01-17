Ambassador: US closely follows parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US closely follows the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, said the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, secki-2020.az reports.

The Ambassador said he was pleased to see candidates from different spectrums, including a large number of independent, opposition parties, youth, and women.

“The pre-election campaign is just beginning. We are pleased that Azerbaijan has also invited international observers to monitor the elections. We will also monitor the observation of international observers and give feedback on the election process,” Ambassador Litzenberger added.

News.Az

