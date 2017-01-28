Ambassadors and int’l organizations representatives to visit Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

“April fighting is a glorious history of our lives. We also suffered losses in the fighting. However, today the martyrs’ souls are pleased. Thus, people, with g

The Committee Chairman, Deputy Prime Minister made the remarks during the discussions held in the committee on planned restoration work to be done in Jojug Marjanli village, APA repots.

Hasanov said that under the instruction of the Azerbaijani president, every house in the village should be urgently investigated and documented. “The presidential order on restoration of Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village has been welcomed by our people and international organizations as well. ANAMA is conducting demining work in those lands. Besides, a visit of ambassadors in our country and representatives of international organizations to Jojug Marjanli will be arranged”, said the committee chairman.

News.Az

