Ambulance crashes into workers in Tbilisi, killing 1, injuring 12

An ambulance crashed into workers at a construction site on Chavchavadze Avenue in Tbilisi this morning, which caused the death of one person and injured 12, including two doctors of the emergency medical center.

The ambulance crashed into workers as they were entering the territory of the construction site.

The driver of the ambulance has been arrested for violating safety rules which led to the loss of human life. The investigation shows that the driver was under the influence while driving, however he has not yet been charged.

Tbilisi Emergency Medical Center has released a special statement regarding the ambulance accident, expressing its sorrow over the tragic accident on Chavchavadze Avenue and expressing condolences to the family of the victims, Agenda.ge reported.

Tbilisi Emergency Medical Center explained that the patient in the ambulance was not injured during the crash and was eventually delivered to the initial destination.

All those injured received appropriate medical assistance.

An investigation is underway into the incident, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

