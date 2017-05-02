Amendments to Tax Code enter into force

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on amendments to Tax Code.

According to APA, the article #22.2 was annulled, as well as article #22-1 in the following context was included in the Code.

The article #22-1 says: “In order to strengthen social security of employees of relevant executive bodies, as well as strengthen the material and technical base of tax authorities, increase the scientific and technical potential in tax sphere, 50% of the amount of financial sanctions, which were imposed by tax authorities and included in the state budget, are transferred to the accounts of relevant executive bodies. The rule for distribution and use of these funds is set by the relevant executive body”.

The law has entered into force since May 1, 2017.

