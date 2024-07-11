American Airlines plane suffers tire blowout upon takeoff in Florida – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 blew a tire upon takeoff and caught fire in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of similar incidents, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A #Boeing plane's tire burst and caught #fire on the runway in #Florida.



The American Airlines aircraft was scheduled to fly from Tampa to Phoenix. The flight was stopped due to a "mechanical problem" just before takeoff: the problem was with the tires of the Boeing 737-800.… pic.twitter.com/cQZEiDZmVe — News.Az (@news_az) July 11, 2024

The flight, bound for Phoenix, experienced a "mechanical issue" on the runway just before takeoff, resulting in a delay, according to American Airlines spokesman Alfredo Garduño, who spoke with USA TODAY.Emergency responders were alerted and arrived at the scene shortly before 8 a.m. following reports of a tire blowing off and catching fire, as confirmed by Tampa International Airport spokesman Joshua Gillin to the Tampa Bay Times.All 174 passengers and six crew members on board were safely deplaned and transported to the terminal by bus, and no other flight operations were disrupted by the incident. All affected passengers were rebooked on alternate flights to Phoenix.In a related incident earlier this week, American Airlines also reported a lost tire during takeoff. A flight from Los Angeles to Denver lost a wheel shortly after takeoff around 7:15 a.m. on Monday but managed to land safely at its destination around 10 a.m., with no reported injuries among the 174 passengers and crew onboard, as reported by USA TODAY and Bloomberg. American Airlines has since recovered the wheel in Los Angeles and is investigating the cause of the incident.

News.Az