American citizens told to shelter by embassy in Doha

The US embassy in Doha, Qatar is advising American citizens to "shelter in place" until further notice, a post on its website says - citing an "abundance of caution" as the reason, News.az reports citing BBC.

No further information has been provided.

The Qatari foreign ministry's spokesman says that a number of embassies have issued advisories for their citizens to take precautions while in the country, but that these "do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific threats".

The security situation in the country is stable, he says in a statement, and adds that the public will be kept informed of any developments that require alerts or action.

