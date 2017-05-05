American journalist meets co-coordinators of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-coordinators of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace, Susan Jaghinyan and Orkhan Nabiyev, held a meeting with American journalist Nurit Greenger.

Ms. Greenger expressed her interest to the Peace Platform. She also underlined the importance of establishing sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region. Ms. Greenger also said she will put all her efforts to inform the American society about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace that has goal to establish a just peace in the South Caucasus region.



The co-coordinator of Peace Platform from Armenia, Suzan Jaghinyan, told to the guest about the history of founding of the Platform.



The co-coordinator of Peace Platform from Azerbaijan, Orkhan Nabiyev, informed widely about the future plans of the Peace Platform. Moreover, Orkhan Nabiyev emphasized the importance of a just and peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh, while he also noted the fragility of the ceasefire regime and the importance the role of foreign journalists in conveying these truths to the international community.



At the end of the meeting the co-coordinators made memorable photos with journalist Greenger.



For the purpose of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.



The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az



