American journalists and media experts visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

A delegation of journalists and media experts working in the United States have visited the liberated territories of Karabakh as part of their trip to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The delegation kicked off their trip from the city of Aghdam, which is called the “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”.

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) informed the visitors about the landmines massively planted by the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, including in the Aghdam district during the years of occupation, and responded to questions from the journalists. The participants also watched the neutralization of two landmines found in the area.

Then, an employee of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) noted that the most of the historical, cultural and religious monuments in the territory were destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism.

American journalists visited the Juma Mosque, the Alley of Martyrs and Drama Theatre. The visitors couldn't hide their shock as they saw photos depicting the original appearance of these architectural monuments before the occupation.

The guests also familiarized themselves with the restoration works carried out in the Aghdam district and visited the Aghdam Conference Center.

The delegation was accompanied by employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

News.Az