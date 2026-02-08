American skier Lindsey Vonn involved in crash during downhill race at Milano Cortina Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

American skier Lindsey Vonn crashed seconds into her downhill Olympic race on Sunday after she decided to race despite rupturing her left ACL in a prior crash during a World Cup event in the Swiss Alps a week ago, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Vonn, who came out of retirement to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, earlier confirmed that she had fully ruptured her ACL in the crash ahead of the Games, but said she felt confident she could still complete the race with the help of a knee brace.

Before her retirement in 2019, Vonn had competed with a torn lateral collateral ligament, three tibia fractures and a bone bruise, and still won a bronze medal. She now has one titanium knee, though that's not the joint that's currently injured.

"Just getting to these Olympics has been a journey, and one that some did not believe in from the start," Vonn said in a social media post late Saturday. "I retired for 6 years, and because of a partial knee replacement, I had the chance to compete one more time. But why? Everyone seems to be asking me that question. But I think the answer is simple… I just love ski racing.

I am not unsure about life outside of sport. I am not searching for meaning or for attention or money. I know exactly who I am and I know exactly what I am made of."

Vonn had clocked the third fastest time in a training run on Saturday, ahead of the race — behind her teammate Breezy Johnson — though the run was called off due to bad weather before all the racers had participated.

"I think it's a good run," Vonn's coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, said. "Tomorrow is the race and it's the Olympics and the girls will push harder. So everyone will probably go faster, meaning Lindsey would also need to go faster. But it's a solid run, but I think she has one more gear."

News.Az