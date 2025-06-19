Americans back Trump on Iran nukes, says data analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

A CNN analysis has revealed that the majority of Americans share Donald Trump's view that Iran should be prevented from developing nuclear weapons.

Just under 80 percent of U.S. adults surveyed by the broadcaster in April – some two months before the latest escalations in the Middle East – agreed with the president, with clear majorities among both Democrats and Republicans, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

“I think it’s a complicated picture overall, but on this particular question and overall, I feel like there’s more support for Donald Trump’s positions than is commonly acknowledged,” CNN data analyst Harry Enten said, in a segment on Thursday.

Some 79 percent of adults said that Iran “cannot get nuclear weapons,” Enten said, adding that, when split down party lines, 83 percent of Republicans and 79 percent of Democrats agreed.

“When you get 79 percent of Democrats and 83 percent of Republicans agreeing on anything, you know that that position is the very clear majority in this country,” Enten said.

“And so the American public is with Donald Trump. They definitely oppose Iran getting nuclear weapons.”

Back in February, Trump signed a national security presidential memorandum restoring “maximum pressure” on Tehran aimed at “denying Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon, and countering Iran’s malign influence abroad”.

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” the president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

However, despite this unwavering stance, he has yet to decide on whether the U.S. should intervene in the escalation conflict between Israel and Iran.

On Thursday the president said he would decide on whether to order U.S. warplanes to strike Iranian nuclear facilities within the next two weeks depending on whether or not Tehran engages in talks over ending their nuclear weapons program.

