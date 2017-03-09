AMF starts placement of next bond issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 10 an auction on placement of issue of interest-bearing, book-entry bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

BSE says AZN 20 million will be put up to sale and orders were submitted at the price of 1003.50%.



The Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) registered emission prospectus of interest-bearing, book-entry, bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund on November 21, 2016. Volume of the issue is AZN 50 million, face value – AZN 1,000, interest rate – 3%.



The placement will be held in public offering at BSE.

News.Az

