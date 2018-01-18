Amid spat with Turkey, Tillerson denies Syria border force

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are not creating a border security force at all."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday the United States owes Turkey an explanation for saying it is supporting the creation of a border security force in northern Syria — a proposal that has drawn furious reaction from Ankara, the Washington Post reports.

Tillerson told reporters “that entire situation has been mis-portrayed, mis-described, some people misspoke. We are not creating a border security force at all.”

The top U.S. diplomat said he had a brief meeting Tuesday with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of a meeting of American allies in Canada on North Korea policy. He clarified America’s intentions, which he said were to provide training to local elements in areas liberated from the Islamic State group.

“We have ISIS still attacking in parts of northwest Syria and along the Euphrates valley, so this is just more training and trying to block ISIS from their escape routes,” Tillerson told reporters on his flight back to Washington after making a speech on U.S. policy on Syria at Stanford University in California.

Tillerson said of Turkey, “We understand why they reacted the way they did.”

He said had spoken to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday to make sure they are on the same page.

He said it was crucial for the U.S. to maintain a military presence to prevent an Islamic State resurgence and avoid the “mistakes” of Iraq. He also said the U.S. would step up its diplomatic efforts and push for broader political changes in Syria, roiled by war that has claimed up to a half-million lives since it broke out in 2011.

“Let us be clear, the United States will maintain a military presence in Syria focused on ensuring ISIS cannot re-emerge,” Tillerson said.

