Yandex metrika counter

Ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces exploded: Azerbaijani MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces exploded: Azerbaijani MoD

An explosion of ammunition loaded on trucks from an ammunition depot near Khankendi caused a large fire, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.

The fire quickly spread to the depot, resulting in a powerful explosion.

The ammunition depot used to provide the artillery and other units of the 10th mountain rifle division and the 5th mountain rifle regiment in Aghdere with weapons and ammunition, the ministry reported.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      