Ammunition explosion kills ANAMA employee in liberated Jabrayil

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) died in an ammunition explosion in the country’s liberated Jabrayil district.

“Ragif Isayev, born in 1980, an employee of the Agency, lost his life as a result of an ammunition explosion during the demining process in the liberated Jabrayil district. Employees who sustained various injuries during the incident were evacuated to the regional hospital. Their conditions are satisfactory,” said a joint statement from the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and ANAMA.According to the statement, at present, the prosecutor's office is examining the scene of the incident. The Jabrayil district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation.

News.Az