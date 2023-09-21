Ammunition storage found at civilian facility in territory of Gozlukorpu settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ammunition storage was found in the territory of the Gozlukorpu settlement of the Kalbajar region, Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The outbuildings of the farm located in the territory of the settlement were used as ammunition storage for a long time. Rockets, artillery shells, mines and ammunition of various calibers were stored here.

It was also defined that the mentioned ammunition was delivered to the farm by an ambulance.

News.Az