Ammunition storages detected in civilian buildings in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

It was once again identified that formations of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments used civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

During the inspection of buildings abandoned in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh economic region after local anti-terror measures, the use of these facilities as ammunition storages was determined, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The found boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for grenade launchers of various types, guided missiles of the “Kornet” anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) complex, military uniforms and armored helmets were seized.

News.Az