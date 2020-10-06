Amnesty International shows once again it is pro-Armenian organization – Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amnesty International has shown once again that it is only on paper an independent organization, but in fact - pro-Armenian organization, unilaterally and biasedly acting from the position of double standards, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend.

Hajiyev was commenting on Amnesty International's appeal, which is completely far from reality regarding the military aggression committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan on September 27.

The official stressed that by deliberately calling itself a non-governmental organization, Amnesty International, in fact, is fulfilling political orders, strikes a blow at the philosophy of the NGO.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces are fighting on their territory to restore the territorial integrity of the country and strike only legitimate military targets with high precision. The Azerbaijani army does not target civilians, facilities and does not use cluster bombs," Hajiyev said.

“If Armenia is so worried about the use of cluster munitions, then let it, first of all, join the Convention on Cluster Munitions itself,” he added. “However, without doing this, Armenia uses cluster munitions against the Azerbaijani civilians.”

“There is such a question why Amnesty International pretends that it does not see rocket attacks from the Armenian side against the civilians of Ganja - the second biggest city in Azerbaijan, Mingachevir, in which there are a big reservoir and power plant, as well as other strategic facilities. These cities are located far from the front zone,” Hajiyev said.

“From September 27 up till now, 27 civilians were killed and 141 were wounded as a result of Armenia’s attacks,” the official added. “Moreover, 63 civil facilities and 376 residential buildings became unusable. Armenia’s rocket attacks pose a great threat to international civil aviation.”

“Why does Amnesty International, which, positioning itself as a "herald of justice", call for joining the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but does not call on Armenia to comply with the UN Security Council’s resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories? " Hajiyev said.

“This fake organization evokes a feeling of disgust and antipathy in the Azerbaijani society. While delivering a speech on September 24 in the general debates of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev very correctly assessed the activity of Amnesty International and other similar "non-governmental organizations," Hajiyev concluded.

News.Az