Amnesty International: Violence by Armenian police officers did not lead to criminal charges

The international human rights organization Amnesty International published its report on human rights in 2016 – 2017, covering 159 countries.

According to the report, during 2016 protests in Yerevan, police officers used disproportionate force, but this did not lead to any criminal charges into allegations of abuse of power, while dozens of protesters faced criminal charges for allegedly violating public order, news.am reports.

The cases of violence were also recorded during the parliamentary elections in Armenia and the Council of Elders elections in Yerevan, the statement said.

News.Az