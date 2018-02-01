Amnesty proposed to declare on 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Humanism was the main principle of the national leader Heydar Aliyev."

"This year, along with the 100th anniversary of ADR, we will make a decision in connection with the plan of events to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the birth of the architect of independent Azerbaijan, the founder of statehood strengthening, national leader Heydar Aliyev, who was the first to tell the whole world about the January 20 tragedy."

Deputy executive secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP Siyavush Novruzov told this at today's meeting of the Milli Mejlis, APA reports.

He proposed the adoption of the "Amnesty Act" pardoning several prisoners: "Humanism was the main principle of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Earlier, on the eve of his birthday there were acts of amnesty. It would be great to prepare such an act again. "

News.Az

News.Az