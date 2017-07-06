Amnesty says Turkey director, activists detained in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human rights organisation Amnesty International Thursday said Turkish police had detained its Turkey director and other activists.

Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International Turkey, was detained on Wednesday along with activists and trainers during a "digital security and information management workshop" on Buyukada, one of the Princes' Islands off Istanbul, Amnesty said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the police or indication of what the rights activists have been accused of.

