Yandex metrika counter

Amnesty says Turkey director, activists detained in Istanbul

  • World
  • Share
Amnesty says Turkey director, activists detained in Istanbul

Human rights organisation Amnesty International Thursday said Turkish police had detained its Turkey director and other activists.

Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International Turkey, was detained on Wednesday along with activists and trainers during a "digital security and information management workshop" on Buyukada, one of the Princes' Islands off Istanbul, Amnesty said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the police or indication of what the rights activists have been accused of.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      