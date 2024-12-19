An-2 plane disappears from radar over Russia’s Kamchatka

+ ↺ − 16 px

An An-2 aircraft with commercial cargo on board disappeared from radar over Russia’s Kamchatka Krai, as announced by Sergei Lebedev, head of the regional department of the country’s Emergencies Ministry.

He said that the aircraft was en route from Milkovo to Ossora, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Lebedev confirmed that, based on initial information, there were no passengers on board and the aircraft's emergency sensor had been triggered. A rescue operation is currently underway.In a related incident, Rosaviatsia previously reported that another An-2 plane made an emergency landing in Yamal.

