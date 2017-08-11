An apple a day for pupils - Georgian Education Minister starts a new campaign

A campaign of distributing apples will be launched in those schools, where are more than 1000 pupils.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education . Aleksandre Jejelava plans to distribute apples once a week.

In his opinion, this will be a useful campaign, which should be followed by parents .

"It"s a difficult and expensive project, and on the other hand, it"s harder and harder to cope with the problem, the goal of this project is to eat apples on a break" Apple is a very healthy product,"- said Aleksandre Jejelava.

