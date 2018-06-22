An event held dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Council on State Support to NGOs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, an event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Council of State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held, APA reports.

Azay Guliyev, Chairman of the Council for State Support of NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that with the formation of the Council the relations between the state and the NGO sector reached a qualitatively new level, trust between the state and civil society was established.

Speaking about the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva A.Guliyev stressed that the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are an example for the NGO sector. Guliyev noted that the Council is guided in its activities by the principle of transparency.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide for Social and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said that the 10-year activity of the Council was satisfactory: "Today we are satisfied with the activities of civil society institutions. The grants allocated by both the Azerbaijani government and foreign donors are now used transparently. In the NGO sector, jobs have been created, for 30 years, 306 million manat was allocated to the NGO sector in Azerbaijan. Over the past 10 years, the Council has allocated 36 million manat to finance various projects, which employ about 30 thousand people. They are active people of the country, along with the state, protecting our state from external threats. Unfortunately, there were NGOs that came under the influence of foreign donors and who were used against Azerbaijan. This is also in the media, where anti-Azerbaijani materials are published. But 99% of NGOs rely on a sound position."

Bahar Muradova, deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis, said that the Council had successfully functioned over the last decade, and today NGOs are protecting the interests of the Azerbaijani state. The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isakzai also highly appreciated the activities of the Council.

The event continued with speeches by other speakers.

