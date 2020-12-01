Anadolu Agency: Every inch of Fuzuli bears scars of genocide

Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency has published an article, highlighting the acts of vandalism committed by Armenian aggressors on the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The article emphasizes that every inch of Fuzuli bears scars of genocide: houses are destroyed and looted, mosques, cemeteries, as well as cultural and historical sights are desecrated and completely demolished. "Among them is Haji Ali Akbar Mosque (XVII), constructed by Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi.

The mosque’s only minaret has withstood demolition."

The article says that Azerbaijan has regained its territories back and Azerbaijani tricolor is hoisted over Fuzuli.

The article also provides an insight into the history of Fuzuli district.

