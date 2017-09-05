Analyst: Armenia chose wrong civilizational vector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has made a choice in favor of the wrong civilizational vector, said historian and analyst Areg Galstyan, news.am reports.

He stated the aforesaid at Monday’s discussion on the events and changes four years after Armenia’s statement on joining the Russia-led Customs Union.

In his words, Armenia needs to choose whom it is with in the 21st century, which countries it has more in common with, and who is closer to Armenia.

“Armenia isn’t going in the direction of progress, but of regress,” Galstyan added.

"And reflecting on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Armenia is expected to sign with the European Union in November in Brussels, he noted: “The question is as follows: Is there a political will to sign this document?”

