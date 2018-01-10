Analyst: Armenia opposition parliamentary forces must unite in combating against price hikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opposition parliamentary forces must unite against the price increases in Armenia.

Former MP and director of International Center for Human Development think tank, analyst Tevan Poghosyan, stated the above-said at a press conference on Wednesday, news.am reports.

In his words, even though the opposition “Way Out” parliamentary faction’s initiative of staging protest rallies against the price hikes is pleasing, it is not enough to force the authorities to take steps toward alleviating inflationary pressures in Armenia.

“The opposition forces can be heard by the authorities solely by consolidating,” noted Poghosyan. “Furthermore, they should not give rest to the government and the ruling coalition in the fight against the rising of prices in Armenia.”

He added that the more people join this fight, it is more likely is that the voice of protest will reach the addressees.

On January 19, the “Way Out” bloc will hold a protest march against the price hikes in Armenia’s consumer market.

News.Az

