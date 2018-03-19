Analyst: More and more residents of Armenia are 'settling' abroad

Migration relates to about one-third of Armenia’s population.

At a press conference on Monday, Ruben Yeganyan, head of the monitoring working group, presented the data from a survey they conducted from 2015 to 2017 in Armenia, and he informed that this phenomenon continues to be widespread in the country, news.am reports.

Yeganyan said migration comprises three main flows—labor, family, and permanent—, the respective balance in Armenia is negative in all cases, and this means more and more residents of Armenia are “settling” abroad.

The analyst added that most migrants leave Armenia for Russia, the majority of migrants workers from Armenia are from the country’s provinces, and family migration and relocation are permanent.

But he noted that education-related migration from Armenia is very low, the respective majority comprises women, whereas it practically is not observed among the country’s men.

According to the 2017 data, on average 44,000 residents did not return to Armenia, between 2014 and 2016.

The aforesaid survey was conducted in 3,000 households in the country.

