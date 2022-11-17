ANAMA: About 550 women and children stepped on mine in Azerbaijan so far

"From 1992 to 2020, 3079 people were damaged by landmines," said Ramil Azizov, head of the Department of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) at the international event on the theme "Fight with Mine Threat: Challenges and Opportunities", News.az reports.

According to him, since 2020, since the end of the war in November, 268 people stepped on mine so far.

He said that so far, about 550 people who stepped on mines were women and children.





News.Az