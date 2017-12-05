ANAMA conducts demining operations in Khizi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Interior Ministry have conducted joint demining operations in connection with the explosion that took place in an ammunition depot of N military unit of the Defence Ministry in Khizi district.

ANAMA told Defence.az that the area around the military unit was inspected on Dec. 4.

During the inspection of a total of 183,000 sq.m (18.30 ha) area, 114 unexploded ordinances (UXOs), 232 fragments of exploded shells were found.

In general, a total of 72,483.012 sq.m area was inspected and 21,095 unexploded ordinances (UXOs) and 11,442 fragments of exploded shells were found.

