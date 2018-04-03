ANAMA disarms 1,541 UXOs, 1 anti-tank mine in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released information on demining operations conducted in the country’s territory in March 2018.

During the reporting period, an area of 4,410,980 sq m was inspected. As a result, 1,541 unexploded ordnance and one anti-tank mine (1,542 in total) were discovered and safely disarmed, the Agency told APA.

The operations involved 490 personnel, 136 administrative staff, 6 mechanical demining machines and 40 mine-detection dogs.

So far, a total of 518,051,689 sq m area has been demined and 794,151 mines and UXOs have been neutralized.

During March, the Agency received 12 calls from 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 13 calls from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As a result, 8,050 sq m area was cleared, 1,329 UXOs and one anti-tank mines (1,330 in total) were found and neutralized.

The demining operations were carried out in Agjabadi, Aghdam, Agstafa, Beylagan, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Khizi, Lankaran, Tartar, Yexlax districts and Sumgayit city.

No mine or UXO incident happened last month.

