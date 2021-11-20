ANAMA employee and SBS servicemen injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and a warrant officer of the State Border Service (SBS) were injured in a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.
On November 19, at about 15:00 (GMT+4), an employee of ANAMA Vagif Babayev, sent to the Zangilan district to search for unexploded ordnance, and SBS warrant officer Renat Agababaev, got injured due to an anti-tank mine explosion, receiving various injuries.
The prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, a forensic medical examination was ordered, and other procedural actions were carried out.
The incident is being investigated.