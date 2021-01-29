ANAMA employee injured after hitting landmine in liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

ANAMA's Demining Group's Team Leader Elmaddin Tofig Mirzayev, born on 4 July 1983, while on duty in the liberated Taghibayli village, Aghdam district was hit by anti-personnel mine buried by the enemy, resulting in traumatic amputation of his left leg ankle and was heavily wounded by multiple fragments.

ANAMA's press service reports that currently, Mirzayev Elmaddin is placed in the Aghdam District Central Hospital and his condition is serious but stable.

The agency emphasizes once again that these areas are liberated from occupation and for security reasons, without special permission the entry of civilians into the area is strictly prohibited.

News.Az