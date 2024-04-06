ANAMA employee injured in detonator blast in liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 6, an employee of the Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Piriyev Anar Murshud, born in 2000, sustained injuries to hands and legs in an explosion of small-sized detonator in the territory of the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam district, News.Az reports citing the agency’s press service.

The employee was immediately taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News.Az