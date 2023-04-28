ANAMA holds briefing on humanitarian demining for reps of diplomatic corps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on Friday organized a briefing on humanitarian mine action for representatives of embassies and international organizations accredited in the country, News.Az reports.

The briefing was aimed at raising awareness of the ongoing humanitarian demining in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and drawing the attention of the international community to the scale of the mine problem faced by the country.

Moreover, information was provided on the importance of the 2nd International Demining Conference focusing on mine action as the path to reaching Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will take place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku and Aghdam on May 24-26, 2023.

The second conference, which is considered the continuation of the international conference “Humanitarian Demining and Sustainable Development Goals", is one of the important steps proving Azerbaijan’s leading role in the field of humanitarian mine action.

News.Az