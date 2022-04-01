Yandex metrika counter

ANAMA inks memorandums of understanding with four foreign organizations

ANAMA inks memorandums of understanding with four foreign organizations

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has signed memorandums of understanding with four foreign organizations.

The documents were inked on the sidelines of the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” international conference in Baku on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

ANAMA signed the memorandums of understanding with the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH), Turkiye, the Humanitarian Mine Action Association (IMFAD), Turkiye, Research and Design Institute of Energy and Transport "ENERGOTRANSPROEKT", Russia, and ITF Human Security Enhancement Organization, Slovenia. 


