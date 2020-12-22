ANAMA launches mine clearance ops in liberated Zangilan, Gubadli districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 15 December 2020, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) together with the specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Internal Troops launched mine and UXO clearance operation on the lands allocated for agricultural purposes in Zangilan and Gubadli districts, the Agency said on Tuesday.

As a result of emergency and operational clearance field missions, 684,000 kv.m (68,4 ha) of land had been inspected, 23 pieces of unexploded ordnances and 42 pieces of 5.45 mm calibers bullets were found on 15-21 December 2020.

349,000 kv.m of land in Zangilan and 335,000 kv.m (33,5 ha) in Gubadli had been inspected during the emergency and operational clearance field missions.

Emergency and operational clearance field missions are ongoing.

News.Az