ANAMA says visits to liberated Azerbaijani territories still dangerous

Azerbaijani citizens shouldn’t haste to visit the territories liberated from the occupation, Director of the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Gazanfar Ahmadov said on Monday.

According to Ahmadov, in the near future conditions will be created for the citizens of Azerbaijan to make trips to their native lands.

"We ask the population to refrain from trips to these territories yet. One shouldn't go there bypassing the police posts, it’s dangerous," he added.

News.Az