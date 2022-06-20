ANAMA to hold meetings on mine problem in Luxembourg, Belgium and Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of meetings on humanitarian demining will be held in Luxembourg, the Kingdom of Belgium, and Switzerland from 20 to 22 June, said ANAMA, News.az reports.

The visit has been organized by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - ANAMA, Secretariat of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters for Restoration and Reconstruction of Liberated Territories and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the meetings organized with several international organizations in the Kingdom of Belgium and Switzerland is to call on the world's community and donors regarding the scale of the mine problem facing Azerbaijan, its consequences and complications, obstacles to restoration and reconstruction work due to high levels of mine pollution.

It is obvious that mine and explosive remnants of war pose a serious threat and obstacle to peace, human life and health, and development in many regions of the world. Joint efforts in this direction and international support within the framework of the mutually beneficial cooperation will contribute to the elimination of the humanitarian consequences of the existing mine problem in Azerbaijan and the elimination of the obstacles to the establishment of lasting peace in the region, as well as the implementation of economic projects and the return of life to the liberated areas.

News.Az