ANAS corresponding member joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

The famous scientist, Doctor of Historical Sciences, corresponding member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Farida Mammadova, has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform.

AzVision.az presents the statement:

“A peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the only right way, considering the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I support this initiative, realizing the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by UN Security Council and the activity of OSCE Minsk Group regarding peaceful solution of the conflict.

I would like to express my support to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace which is aimed at establishing and preserving peace and prosperity in South Caucasus region. I stress with regret that perceptions of new generations growing in both countries towards each other are formed only in the context of war. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the protracted conflicts.

Therefore, on behalf of Organization of Youth Association BIID, I make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace that aims to contribute to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

For the purposes of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az

News.Az