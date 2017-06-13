ANAS president: Farmlands make up 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of any area in Azerbaijan is related to science, Akif Alizade, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, said Tuesday, APA reported.



Alizade proposed consulting scientists in order for more efficient solutions to be found to these problems. He noted that soil resources are the most precious treasure among the country’s natural resources.



“Efficient use of these resources, soil cadastre, and creation of soil information base are key issues,” he said.



He said Azerbaijan is short of soil resources. He made a comparison that there 0.18ha farmland per 10,000 people in Azerbaijan, while this figure is 0.81ha in CIS countries.



“20 percent of the country’s total area is farmland, whereas in Ukraine this figure is 80%. In consideration f all these figures, we should utilize and protect our soil resources to the maximum extent,” Alizade added.

