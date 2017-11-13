ANAS: Quake in western Iran unlikely to affect Azerbaijan

The earthquake in western Iran is unlikely to cause any quake hits in Azerbaijan, Gurban Yetirmishli, head of the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, told on Nov. 13.

The earthquake death toll in western Iran has reached 207 people with more than 164 injured, local media outlets reported Nov. 13.

Yetirmishli added that although weak tremors are registered every day in Azerbaijan, there is no danger of a powerful, destructive earthquake.

The earthquake in Iran hit large parts of Iraq and Iran including the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday evening.

The US Geological Survey put the quake at 7.3 magnitudes, which placed the epicenter southwest of the city of Halabja along the Iraq-Iran border, Reuters reported.

News.Az