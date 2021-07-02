"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises ended (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, held with the participation of teams from different countries since June 21 in Konya, Turkey, have come to an end.

At the closing ceremony of the exercises, the activities of aviation means were analyzed, the achieved successes were announced, and the planned joint work was discussed.

The results shown by the military pilots, who professionally accomplished all the assigned tasks, were highly appreciated by the leadership of exercises. The teams from all countries were thanked and presented with gifts.

The two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force took part in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises.

News.Az





News.Az