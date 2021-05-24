Yandex metrika counter

Anatolian Phoenix-2021 International Exercises started

The "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" International Search and Rescue Exercises with the participation of servicemen from different countries, started at an airbase in Konya, Turkey.

First, a detailed briefing regarding the exercise planning, the preparation process, and the tasks to be fulfilled in stages were presented on the terrain board.

It is worth mentioning that the Air Force and Naval Forces servicemen are representing Azerbaijan Army in the exercises.

The exercises will last until June 4.

